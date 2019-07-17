First Full Trailer for Western 'Out of Liberty' Directed by Garrett Batty

"How long are you going to keep protecting them, Sam?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for a western titled Out of Liberty, which hasn't played at any film festivals but is opening in a few select theaters starting this September. Set in winter in 1839 in the town of Liberty, Missouri (now a suburb of Kansas City), the film is about a local jailer who is tasked with watching Missouri's most wanted men as they await their upcoming hearing. Caught between the local Missourians' increased effort to remove the prisoners, and the prisoners' desperate efforts to survive, Sam Tillery is pushed beyond what any lawman can endure. The full cast includes Jasen Wade, Brandon Ray Olive, Corbin Allred, Adam Johnson, Larry Bagby, Shawn Stevens, Jake Van Wagoner, and Brock Roberts. It's described as an "intense, evocative western, with an outcome you have to see to believe." This seems like a solid thriller. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Garrett Batty's Out of Liberty, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Winter 1839. Jailed on charges of treason and murder, the proclaimed prophet Joseph Smith (Brandon Ray Olive) and his companions are held in Liberty, Missouri while they await a court hearing. Local jailer, Samuel Tillery (Jasen Wade) is tasked with protecting the prisoners from increased mob attacks. But as public opinion begins to shift, Sam is forced to take matters into his own hands, for the protection of the prisoners, and his own life. Out of Liberty is directed by American filmmaker Garrett Batty, of the films Scout Camp, The Saratov Approach, and Freetown previously. The screenplay is written by Stephen Dethloff, Garrett Batty, and S. McKay Stevens. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. Goldwyn Films will release Batty's Out of Liberty in select theaters starting September 13th.