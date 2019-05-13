First Trailer for Isabel Coixet's B&W Lesbian Romance 'Elisa & Marcela'

"This is real, right?" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for the indie drama Elisa & Marcela, a Spanish drama that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. This B&W lesbian romance is set in 1901, telling the story of two women who marry (with one of them posing as a man to pull it off) fifteen years after first falling in love. Greta Fernández co-stars as Marcela Gracia Ibeas, who takes on the identity of Mario Sánchez, in to marry her lover, Elisa Sanchez Loriga, played by Natalia de Molina. The cast includes Sara Casanovas, Tamar Novas, María Pujalte, and Francesc Orella. This received some awful reviews out of Berlinale, saying it's a "plodding, protracted melodrama where provincial folk speak, behave and act like their 21st century counterparts." As stylistic and passionate as it may seem, this sounds like a film to avoid.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Isabel Coixet's Elisa & Marcela, from Netflix's YouTube:

A forbidden love story, based on true events. In 1901, set in Galicia, Spain, Elisa Sánchez Loriga (Natalia de Molina) adopted a male identity to marry another woman, Marcela Gracia Ibeas (Greta Fernández), making this the first same-sex marriage in Spain. Elisa & Marcela is directed by Catalan filmmaker Isabel Coixet, director of films including Things I Never Told You, My Life Without Me, The Secret Life of Words, Map of the Sounds of Tokyo, Learning to Drive, and The Bookshop previously. The screenplay is written by Isabel Coixet and Narciso de Gabriel. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix will debut Coixet's Elisa & Marcela streaming exclusively on June 7th this summer. Anyone interested in this?