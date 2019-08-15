MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for James Franco's 'Zeroville' with Megan Fox & Seth Rogen

August 15, 2019
"Love. Cinema. And punk rock!" He's back with another wacky film! The first trailer for James Franco's next new film is out now. Zeroville is Franco's latest feature that he stars in and directs, adapted from author Steve Erickson's 2007 novel. This odd indie film takes us back to 1969, the same year as Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to tell a different story about another actor in town. James Franco stars as Vikar, an actor who loves movies who shows up in Hollywood during a transitional time in the industry, taking jobs doing anything. The full cast includes Megan Fox, James Franco, Joey King, Will Ferrell, Danny McBride, Dave Franco, Jacki Weaver, Craig Robinson, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Cynthia Murell, and Horatio Sanz as Francis Ford Coppola. The more movies Franco makes, the weirder he gets. And I just can't help but see this as a Franco remake of Once Upon a Time, with his own cinematic quirks plus some dry humor. At least the cast is great? I don't really know what make of this film. What about you?

Vikar (Franco) is a lost soul journeying through Hollywood 1969, a land of myths, beauty and monsters. The studio system is in decay, and a new generation of brash filmmakers are on the rise. With his shaved head marked by a tattoo from his favorite film, 1951’s A Place in the Sun, Vikar is a bizarre presence even amid the dreamers and players. He at first finds work in town building sets, then as an apprentice editor obsessed with wielding the power of moving images. As his involvement in the creative process deepens, so does his fascination with a tragic screen goddess named Soledad. Together they discover just how hard it is to live in the blurred boundary between reality and illusion. Zeroville is directed by American actor / filmmaker James Franco, of films including Fool's Gold, Sal, Interior Leather Bar, As I Lay Dying, Bukowski, Child of God, The Sound and the Fury, In Dubious Battle, The Institute, Future World, and The Pretenders previously. The screenplay is by Paul Felten and Ian Olds, based on Steve Erickson's 2007 novel of the same name. myCinema will release Franco's Zeroville in select theaters in US & Canada starting on September 16th coming up next month. It will also play at the San Sebastian Film Festival this fall. Anyone interested?

