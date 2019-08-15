First Trailer for James Franco's 'Zeroville' with Megan Fox & Seth Rogen

"Love. Cinema. And punk rock!" He's back with another wacky film! The first trailer for James Franco's next new film is out now. Zeroville is Franco's latest feature that he stars in and directs, adapted from author Steve Erickson's 2007 novel. This odd indie film takes us back to 1969, the same year as Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to tell a different story about another actor in town. James Franco stars as Vikar, an actor who loves movies who shows up in Hollywood during a transitional time in the industry, taking jobs doing anything. The full cast includes Megan Fox, James Franco, Joey King, Will Ferrell, Danny McBride, Dave Franco, Jacki Weaver, Craig Robinson, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Cynthia Murell, and Horatio Sanz as Francis Ford Coppola. The more movies Franco makes, the weirder he gets. And I just can't help but see this as a Franco remake of Once Upon a Time, with his own cinematic quirks plus some dry humor. At least the cast is great? I don't really know what make of this film. What about you?

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for James Franco's Zeroville, direct from YouTube: