First Trailer for Japanese Anime 'Promare' About Firefighting Mechas

"Together with your flames and stupid ambitions!" GKids has debuted the first US trailer for the Japanese anime feature film Promare, from animation filmmaker Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill). This is the first feature-length film made by the acclaimed studio known as Trigger. "Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works." The story follows Galo and the Burning Rescue Fire Department who face off against "Mad Burnish", a group of mutants who are able to control and wield flames, and the fire disaster they have unleashed on Earth. The Japanese voice cast features Arata Furuta, Tetsu Inada, Hiroyuki Yoshino, Masato Sakai, Taichi Saotome, and Kenichi Matsuyama. I dig the visual style and look of this, not what we usually see. And I like the cool subtitle design they use in this trailer. Give it a look below.

Here's the first US teaser trailer (+ Japanese poster) for Hiroyuki Imaishi's Promare, on GKids' YouTube:

Thirty years has passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves "Mad Burnish" appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team "Burning Rescue," and Lio Fotia, the leader of "Mad Burnish" begins. The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia. Promare is directed by Japanese animation filmmaker Hiroyuki Imaishi, of the films Dead Leaves, Gurren Lagann: Childhood's End, and Gurren Lagann: The Lights in the Sky Are Stars previously, as well as lots of other TV work. The screenplay is by Kazuki Nakashima. GKids will release Promare in select US theaters starting on September 20th, with a special two-day event on September 17th & 19th as well. Visit the official website.