First Trailer for Jennifer Kent's Superb Tasmania Film 'The Nightingale'

Her song will not be silenced. IFC Films has finally unveiled an official trailer for one of the best films to debut last year - Jennifer Kent's The Nightingale. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won two awards, and went on to show at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year as a special presentation. The Nightingale takes place in the 1800s on the island of Tasmania of the coast of Australia where a young woman played by Aisling Franciosi sets off seeking vengeance for horrific acts committed against her family. The film explores the misogyny, racism, sexual violence and classism of the era as well as the price of chasing revenge. It was my #1 film of 2018, and I interviewed Jennifer Kent at Sundance earlier this year. It is not an easy watch, but it is an essential watch. The full cast includes Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr, Damon Herriman, and Ewan Leslie. This is a must watch trailer for a phenomenal film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Kent's The Nightingale, direct from YouTube:

Set in 1825, Clare (Aisling Franciosi), a young Irish convict woman, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness, bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence he committed against her family. On the way she enlists the services of an Aboriginal tracker named Billy, who is also marked by trauma from his own violence-filled past. The Nightingale is written and directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Jennifer Kent, her second feature film after making The Babadook previously, as well as a few short films. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year (read our review) and won a Special Jury Prize, and also played at the Sundance Film Festivals (read our interview with Kent). IFC Films will release Kent's The Nightingale in select theaters starting August 2nd coming up this summer. Who's interested?