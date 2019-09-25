First Trailer for Johnnie To's Boxer + Singer Romance 'Chasing Dream'

Kick right into this. An early trailer has arrived online for the film being called Chasing Dream, originally titled Chihuo Quan Wang in Chinese. The film is the latest from Hong Kong filmmaker Johnnie To, who hasn't made anything since Three in 2016. He's back with this intense romantic drama, about a relationship between a young MMA fighter / boxer and a young women who wants to become a singer (in a punk band, I guess?). Wow. How original. A passionate love story between a brutal man and a woman who loves to sing? We've never seen that before… There's not much footage in this first trailer, perhaps only a teaser, but it is something at least. Chasing Dream stars Jacky Heung and Keru Wang. I doubt this will end up playing outside of China, but you never know; only time will tell. This is our first glimpse so far - take a look below.

Here's the first international trailer for Johnnie To's Chasing Dream, on YouTube (via Subway Cinema):

A young man and woman are meeting each other and they establish a special relationship due to debt problems. He finds that she has a talent for singing and helps her develop her singing career. He also strives to become the winner of the boxing championship. Both have the same state of mind and fight for their dream. Even if they burn their lives, they will have no regrets in this life. Chasing Dream is directed by veteran Hong Kong filmmaker Johnnie To, who has made many films including most recently Mad Detective, Vengeance, Romancing in Thin Air, Drug War, Blind Detective, Don't Go Breaking My Heart 1 & 2, and Three previously. The screenplay is written by Ryker Chan, Tin Shu Mak, and Ka-Fai Wai. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere yet. The film will be released in China starting this November, according to early reports. No other release dates are set - stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested in this?