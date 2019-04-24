First Trailer for Julius Amedume's Hostage Crime Thriller 'Rattlesnakes'

"And now I want the truth…" Kew Media has debuted the first trailer for an indie film titled Rattlesnakes, described as a "neo-noir psychological thriller adapted from the acclaimed stage-play" by Graham Farrow. The film, written and directed by Julius Amedume (A Goat's Tail), tells the story of California life guru and family man Robert McQueen. What begins as a typical day of meetings and therapy sessions takes a turn for the worse… He's ambushed by three masked men and held hostage. McQueen is accused of sleeping with each man's wife. He pleads his innocence, but faced with being tortured, what he reveals will change their lives forever. Jimmy Jean-Louis stars, with a cast including Jack Coleman, Kathleen McClellan, Jay Acovone, Christian Oliver, and Rya Kihlstedt. There's not much to see here, but check this out anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julius Amedume's Rattlesnakes, direct from Kew's YouTube:

A neo-noir psychological thriller adapted from the acclaimed stage-play, award-winning writer/director Julius Amedume's film Rattlesnakes tells the story of family man Robert McQueen (Jimmy Jean-Louis). McQueen's typical day takes a turn for the worst when he's ambushed by three masked men, who accuse him of sleeping with their wives. He pleads his innocence, but faced with being beaten and tortured, what he reveals will change all of their lives forever – but will it be enough to save his? Rattlesnakes is written and directed by British filmmaker Julius Amedume, of the film A Goat's Tail previously, and a number of short films. Adapted from Graham Farrow's play. This premiered at the Pan African Film Festival this year. Kew will release Amedume's Rattlesnakes in select theaters starting April 26th, then to VOD on May 6th.