First Trailer for 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Sequel Reunites the Gamers

"Remember - the future of Jumanji is in your hands!" Sony Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for the sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, continuing the brand new Jumanji board game-inspired series of movies which kicked off with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017. This time, they get sent back into the game but the characters are switched - different people end up with the same avatars from the first one. But where is everyone else? We'll have to play to find out exactly what's going on here. The four main players are all back: Dwayne Johnson / Alex Wolff, Jack Black / Madison Iseman, Kevin Hart / Ser'Darius Blain, and Karen Gillan / Morgan Turner. And the full cast also includes Nick Jonas, Colin Hanks, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Rhys Darby, Massi Furlan, and Dania Ramirez. This looks even more like a video game movie than the list one, but it really doesn't look any better. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jake Kasdan's Jumanji: The Next Level, from YouTube:

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Jumanji: The Next Level is once again directed by filmmaker Jake Kasdan, of the films Orange County, The TV Set, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Bad Teacher, Sex Tape, and the first Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle previously, along with a lot of TV work. The screenplay is written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, both from the first one. Sony Pictures will release Jumanji: The Next Level in theaters everywhere starting December 13th, 2019 later this year. First impression? Who wants to play?