First Trailer for 'Just Mercy' Starring Michael B. Jordan & Brie Larson

"You always taught me to fight for the people who need the help the most." Warner Bros has unveiled the first official trailer for Just Mercy, a big screen adaptation of the bestselling, acclaimed book "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" written by Bryan Stevenson. Just Mercy shadows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free. The new film from Short Term 12 director Destin Cretton, arriving in theaters starting this December. Michael B. Jordan stars as Bryan Stevenson, with a main cast including Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan, Rafe Spall, Lindsay Ayliffe, C.J. LeBlanc, and Ron Clinton Smith. This looks tremendous! Not only telling a powerful, inspiring story but with so much compelling dialogue perfectly delivered. Get a first look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Destin Cretton's Just Mercy, direct from Warner Bros' YouTube:

Follows lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. Just Mercy is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (aka just Destin Cretton), director of I Am Not a Hipster, Short Term 12, and The Glass Castle previously. The screenplay is written by Destin Cretton and Andrew Lanham; adapted from Bryan Stevenson's memoir "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption". This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this month. Warner Bros will release Cretton's Just Mercy in select theaters starting December 25th, Christmas Day, this year - then it expands nationwide on January 10th, 2020 at the start of next year. First impression?