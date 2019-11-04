First Trailer for 'Kill Giggles' Flips the Killer Clown Trope on Its Head

"For a clown named Giggles, you're not very funny…" Send in the, um, killers of clowns? An official trailer for a horror-thriller titled Kill Giggles has debuted online and it's, uh, quite a peculiar watch. The indie film claims to flip the "killer clowns" trope on its head and ask us: "But what if there was a serial killer OF clowns, terrorizing them with fear instead?" Not exactly reinventing the wheel, but it definitely is riding on the coattails of Joker. The director describes this as "a harrowing Hitchcockian horror story that will take a timeless terror trope and turn it on its rainbow wig-covered head." The film stars Michael Ray Williams as Tommy, with a cast including Ellie Church, Patrick G. Keenan, Nereida Velazquez, Felissa Rose, Vernon Wells, and Judith O'Dea. It's a super low budget production and looks it, in every way. Beware.

Here's the first official trailer (+ a promo poster) for Jaysen P. Buterin's Kill Giggles, direct from Vimeo:

Tommy dos Santos (Michael Ray Williams) wasn't born a psychopath, really, nor was he made into a sociopath, per se. He's something entirely new, and he's walking his own path – a path that will run red with the blood of the foulest most fiendishly frightening creatures ever conceived by man… CLOWNS! No longer the madmen and monsters that nightmares are made of, it is the clowns who are the victims now, running for their lives from a killer who won't stop until every single one of them is dead. As Tommy's body count rises, he finds himself getting closer and closer to what he thought was a ghost, the once great clown king known as "Giggles," and wonders… if laughter can't die, how about Giggles? Next summer, it's time to send in the clowns… to die. Kill Giggles is both written and directed by American horror filmmaker Jaysen P. Buterin, director of the films Monster X and Strange Events 2 previously, as well as a few other short films. No official release date is set yet - but it's expected to debut in these next few months. For more info and additional updates, visit the film's official website. First impression? Is anyone really into in this?