First Trailer for 'Killers Anonymous' with Gary Oldman & Jessica Alba

"We're all here because we're not all there." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for a VOD film titled Killers Anonymous, an action thriller about a support group for killers. Yep, this is a play on "Alcoholics Anonymous" but for killers, and it's as dumb of a concept as it sounds written out here. Remarkably, the cast for this film is lead by some major names: Oscar winner Gary Oldman, along with Jessica Alba, Suki Waterhouse, Tommy Flanagan, MyAnna Buring, Michael Socha, Tim McInnerny, Sadie Frost, Rhyon Nicole Brown, and Sam Hazeldine. As expected, this group gets into trouble. "When new truths are discovered, secret alliances and betrayals emerge as the session explodes into violence and chaos." This looks like a disaster, which isn't any surprise, but still I don't get how these films keep getting made. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Owen's Killers Anonymous, direct from YouTube:

Tensions mount at "Killers Anonymous", a support group for killers, as the members of the group try to unravel the mystery behind which one of them is responsible for the assassination attempt on a U.S. senator that has the police authorities in the city on high alert. But things are not as they seem, and when new truths are discovered, secret alliances and betrayals emerge as the session explodes into violence and chaos, forcing the killers to kill or be killed! Killers Anonymous is directed by filmmaker Martin Owen, of L.A. Slasher and Let's Be Evil previously, plus a few short films. The screenplay is written by Seth Johnson, Elizabeth Morris, and Martin Owen. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Lionsgate will open Owen's Killers Anonymous in select theaters + on VOD starting June 28th this summer. Interested in this?