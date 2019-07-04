First Trailer for 'Kings of Beer' Doc About Budweiser's Brewmaster Cup

"Kings don't back down from a challenge. They push until they've reached the top." Gravitas + Budweiser have debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Kings of Beer, a "never-before-seen look" at the rigorous standards & intense competition behind the brewing of the "world's most iconic American Lager" – Budweiser. This is basically a corporate promo documentary made by the same company that is profiled, but it also looks like a well-made doc about this brewing competition and all the beer lovers who compete. The "Brewmaster" who can brew the best, most consistent American Lager over a 12-month period will bring home the coveted Global Brewmaster Cup. The film follows three challengers as they work to create the best Bud beer. Perfect summer movie, no? There's another doc this year about beer called Beers of Joy, too.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Mullin's doc Kings of Beer, direct from Bud's YouTube:

In Kings of Beer, a diverse group of elite Budweiser Brewmasters from 65 breweries and 23 countries, battle it out in an intense year-long competition to brew the world's most iconic American Lager -- Budweiser. Judged by an illustrious group of experts who are sequestered deep within the historic walls of Budweiser’s "Room 220" (St. Louis, Missouri) -- the most renowned room in the brewing world, which is responsible for ensuring the quality of over a quarter of the world's beer -- the Brewmaster who can brew the best, most consistent American Lager over a 12-month period will bring home the coveted Global Brewmaster Cup. Kings of Beer is directed by American filmmaker Sean Mullin, making his first doc after the feature film Amira & Sam previously, and a few other shorts. Gravitas Ventures + Budweiser will release Mullin's Kings of Beer in select theaters + on VOD starting August 2nd this summer. Who's up for a beer?