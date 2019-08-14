First Trailer for 'Last Christmas' Starring Emilia Clarke & Henry Golding

"I'm busy, you're weird - goodbye!" Universal has unveiled an official trailer for Last Christmas, the next film from Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters, A Simple Favor). This time he has made a more straight-forward romantic comedy about a young woman who wants her life to start turning for the better. Her latest job is working as an elf at Santa's workshop, but it's there she meets a man named Tom. Emilia Clarke stars, with Henry Golding, and a cast including Emma Thompson (who co-wrote the screenplay), Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone, Ingrid Oliver, and Lydia Leonard. Last Christmas also features the music of George Michael, including the bittersweet holiday classic of the film's title. The film will also premiere brand new unreleased material by the legendary Grammy-winning artist. This looks extra schmaltzy like every other romantic comedy, but perhaps it will still bring warm & fuzzy feelings watching it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Feig's Last Christmas, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Kate (Emilia Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart… and you gotta have faith. Last Christmas is directed by American actor / writer / filmmaker Paul Feig, director of the films Life Sold Separately, I Am David, Unaccompanied Minors, Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters (from 2016), and A Simple Favor previously. The screenplay is written by Bryony Kimmings and Emma Thompson. Featuring the music of George Michael. Universal will release Feig's Last Christmas in theaters everywhere starting November 8th, 2019 this fall. How does that look? Interested?