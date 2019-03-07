MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for 'Late Night' Starring Mindy Kaling & Emma Thompson

by
March 7, 2019
Source: YouTube

Late Night Trailer

"I shouldn't do this in an English accent, should I?" Amazon Studios has debuted the first official trailer for indie comedy Late Night, which premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (here's my effusive review). Written by, and starring, comedian Mindy Kaling, the film is about a female late night talk show host who realizes she's out of touch and out of date, so she hires a woman on her writing staff. But it doesn't go as planned, and then she discovers that she is as resistant to women as all the men. Emma Thompson also stars as Katherine, with a cast including John Lithgow, Ike Barinholtz, Hugh Dancy, Max Casella, Paul Walter Hauser, Denis O'Hare, Reid Scott, and Amy Ryan. This film is one of the best comedies coming out of Sundance this year, very smart and ambitious and clever, topped off by two stellar performances from Kaling and Thompson. Definitely worth a watch, I expect this to play well.

Here's the first official trailer for Nisha Ganatra's Late Night, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

Late Night Movie

Katherine Newbury (Thompson) is a pioneer and legendary host on the late-night talk-show circuit. When she's accused of being a "woman who hates women," she puts affirmative action on the to-do list, and—presto!—Molly (Kaling) is hired as the one woman in Katherine's all-male writers' room. But Molly might be too little too late, as the formidable Katherine also faces the reality of low ratings and a network that wants to replace her. Molly, wanting to prove that she's not simply a diversity hire who's disrupting the comfort of the brotherhood, is determined to help Katherine by revitalizing her show and career—and possibly effect even bigger change at the same time. Late Night is directed by Canadian filmmaker Nisha Ganatra, director of the films Chutney Popcorn, Fast Food High, and Wedding Bells previously, as well as plenty of TV work. The screenplay is written by Mindy Kaling. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon will open Late Night in select theaters starting June 7th this summer. Thoughts?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net