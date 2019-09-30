First Trailer for Lauren Greenfield's Riveting New Doc 'The Kingmaker'

"They found no skeletons [in the closet], only beautiful shoes." Showtime has debuted the official trailer for The Kingmaker, the latest acclaimed documentary made by filmmaker Lauren Greenfield (The Queen of Versailles, Generation Wealth). This just premiered at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals a month ago, and it's also playing at the Toronto, Bergen, London, and Chicago Film Festivals before it opens in a few select US theaters in November. Focused on the indomitable character of Imelda Marcos, The Kingmaker examines, with intimate access, the Marcos family's improbable return to power in the Philippines. Marcos is the extremely wealthy former first lady of the Philippines whose tricky behind-the-scenes influence of her husband Ferdinand's presidency rocketed her to the global political stage. It's a look at how her corruption and ruthlessness are still prevalent, and it's a riveting, eye-opening, frightful doc about the times we live in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lauren Greenfield's doc The Kingmaker, from YouTube:

Centered on the indomitable character of Imelda Marcos, The Kingmaker examines with intimate access the Marcos family's improbable return to power in the Philippines. The film explores the disturbing legacy of the Marcos regime and chronicles Imelda's present-day push to help her son, Bongbong, win the vice-presidency. To this end, Imelda confidently rewrites her family's history of corruption, replacing it with a narrative of a matriarch's extravagant love for her own country. In an age when fake news manipulates elections, the Marcos family's comeback story serves as a dark fairy tale. The Kingmaker is directed by American photographer / doc filmmaker Lauren Greenfield, director of the doc films Thin, The Queen of Versailles, and Generation Wealth previously, as well as numerous shorts. This premiered at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals this year, and will also play at the Chicago Film Festival coming up. Showtime will debut Greenfield's The Kingmaker in select US theaters starting November 8th this fall. Who's interested?