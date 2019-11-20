First Trailer for Live-Action 'Call of the Wild' Movie with Harrison Ford

"He was a dog like no other." 20th Century Fox has debuted the first official trailer for the new live-action adaptation of the Jack London classic Call of the Wild, officially titled The Call of the Wild (don't drop the "the"!). From the director of Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon, making his first "live-action" film, the adventure story uses a CG dog along with real actors. Harrison Ford stars as John Thornton, with a cast including Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell. The main star of the movie, however, is the dog Buck – who becomes the rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team, and struggles for survival in the Alaskan wilderness, bonding with his human over the course of their adventures. The dog definitely looks CG, but it still seems like this is an enjoyable update on the classic tale.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Sanders' Call of the Wild, direct from Fox's YouTube:

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, 20th Century Fox's The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. Call of the Wild is directed by American animation filmmaker Chris Sanders, director of the movies Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Croods previously, as well as lots of other animation work. The screenplay is written by Michael Green; adapted from Jack London's novel of the same name first published in 1903. 20th Century Fox will release Sanders' The Call of the Wild movie in theaters everywhere starting February 21st, 2020 early next year. First impression? Looking good so far?