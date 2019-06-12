First Trailer for Low Budget Mafia Heist Drama 'Vault' Set in the 1970s

"Anybody crosses Raymond gets buried." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for a low budget, direct-to-VOD heist thriller titled Vault, set in the 1970s and seemingly based on a true story (maybe but also maybe not?). Made by Rhode Island native filmmaker Tom DeNucci, Vault is about a group of small time criminals who attempt to pull off the biggest heist in American history -- stealing over $30 million from the Mafia working in the smallest state in the union, Rhode Island. The ensemble cast includes Theo Rossi, Clive Standen, Chazz Palminteri, Samira Wiley, Don Johnson, William Forsythe, Burt Young, Andrew Divoff, Sean Ringgold, Vincent Pastore, Dorothy Lyman, and Chuck Zito. This looks like a forgettable, wannabe Scorsese crime film that no one will watch. Nothing to worry about here, move along.

Here's the first official trailer (+ official poster) for Tom DeNucci's Vault, direct from YouTube:

Vault tells a story about a group of small time criminals in 1975 who attempt to pull off the biggest heist in American history – stealing over $30 million from the Mafia in the smallest state in the union, Rhode Island. Vault is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Tom DeNucci, director of the movies Self Storage, Army of the Damned, Almost Mercy, Arlo: The Burping Pig, and Saving Christmas previously. The screenplay is written by Tom DeNucci and B. Dolan. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals at all. Lionsgate will release DeNucci's Vault direct-to-VOD starting on June 14th this month. Anyone into this?