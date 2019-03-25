First Trailer for Lucio Castro's Film 'End of the Century' from Argentina

"Our stuff was so entangled, that I ended up not knowing what was mine and what was his." The first official trailer has arrived for an indie drama titled End of the Century, made by Argentinian filmmaker Lucio Castro. This is premiering at the prestigious New Directors / New Films festival in NYC later this month, where they highlight the first films from some of the finest up-and-coming filmmakers. End of the Century is about an Argentinian man from New York and a Spanish man from Berlin who meet in Barcelona and, after spending a day together, they realize that they have already met twenty years ago. Described as a film that turns "a love story into a cosmic voyage." Starring Juan Barberini and Ramon Pujol, with Mía Maestro. This looks like a compelling, thought-provoking film marking the debut of a talented filmmaker.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lucio Castro's End of the Century, direct from YouTube:

An Argentinian man from New York and a Spanish man from Berlin hook up by chance while they're in Barcelona. What seems like a one-night encounter between two strangers (played by Juan Barberini and Ramón Pujol) becomes an epic, decades-spanning relationship, which filmmaker Lucio Castro depicts in a nonlinear fashion, and in which time and space refuse to play by the rules. Lucio Castro's inventive and enigmatic debut feature is consistently surprising, turning a love story into a cosmic voyage with no clear beginning or end. End of the Century, originally titled Fin de siglo in Spanish, is both written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Lucio Castro, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This will premiere at the New Directors / New Films festival in NYC this month. No other official release dates have been announced yet. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Anyone intrigued?