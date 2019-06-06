First Trailer for Lynn Shelton's 'Sword of Trust' Featuring Marc Maron

"This is definitely how people die." IFC Films has debuted an official trailer for the indie comedy Sword of Trust, the latest film from accomplished indie filmmaker Lynn Shelton (Humpday, Your Sister's Sister, Touchy Feely, Laggies). This time, Shelton takes us into the Deep South, telling a story about a mysterious old Civil War-era sword that is said to be proof that the South actually won the war. (Ha!) But of course, this draws the attention of some weirdos. "The journey that ensues takes the ragtag bunch on a tour through the deep South and the minds of the local fanatics who inhabit it. …Sword of Trust takes a stab at uncovering emotional truths through moments of hilarity and hits right on the mark." That sounds good! Starring Marc Maron, Jon Bass, Michaela Watkins, Jillian Bell, Toby Huss, and Dan Bakkedahl. Have a looksie.

Here's the first official trailer for Lynn Shelton's Sword of Trust, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Cynthia (Jillian Bell) and Mary (Michaela Watkins) show up in Alabama to collect Cynthia's inheritance from her deceased grandfather, but the only item she's received is an antique sword that was believed by her grandfather to be proof that the South won the Civil War. It isn't long before the coveted "prover item" draws the attention of overzealous conspiracy theorists, so they try to sell the sword to the highest bidder. Sword of Trust is directed by American indie filmmaker Lynn Shelton, of the films We Go Way Back, My Effortless Brilliance, Humpday, Your Sister's Sister, Touchy Feely, Laggies, and Outside In previously. The screenplay is written by Lynn Shelton & Michael Patrick O'Brien. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival this year, and is also playing at the Seattle Film Festival this summer. IFC Films will release Shelton's Sword of Trust in select US theaters starting July 12th + on VOD starting July 19th next month. Anyone?