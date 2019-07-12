First Trailer for 'Madness in the Method' Film Directed by Jason Mewes

"Once you read the book, you can't unread it!" Cinedigm has unveiled the first official trailer for the film Madness in the Method, an autobiographical feature film starring and directed by Jason Mewes (aka Jay Mewes) - the actor best known as "Jay" from Kevin Smith's filmography. This stars Jason as himself, Jay, and is about his attempt at trying method acting in order to gain more respect for himself in Hollywood outside of his "Jay" role he's most known for. He discovers a secret method acting book, but slowly descends into madness. Kevin Smith also co-stars, and the full cast includes Gina Carano, Jaime Camil, Vinnie Jones, Danny Trejo, Mickey Gooch Jr., Brian O'Halloran, Teri Hatcher, as well as a brief cameo by Stan Lee (his very last!). The looks kooky and potentially fun, an amusing mockery of that Hollywood life.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Mewes' Madness in the Method, originally from IGN:

Madness in the Method sees Mewes, after years of struggling with addiction, trying to carve out a career for himself outside of his "Jay" role opposite Kevin Smith. He discovers a secretive method acting book … which leads to some dark and disastrous events. Madness in the Method is directed by actor-filmmaker Jason Mewes (follow him @jaymewes), making his feature directorial debut with this film after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Anastasi and Dominic Burns. The film will premiere at FrightFest in London this summer. Cinedigm will also release Mewes' Madness in the Method in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 2nd coming up. For info, visit the official website. How does that look?