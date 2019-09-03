First Trailer for 'Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound' Doc Film

"Your job is to come up with the unimaginable." Dogwoof has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie documentary titled Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, which is a film about sound design in cinema. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and also played at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It's the most comprehensive film about sound design so far, made by an experienced sound editor named Midge Costin (she worked on Days of Thunder, Crimson Tide, Broken Arrow, The Rock, Con Air, and Armageddon). An exploration of the history, artistry, & emotional power of cinema sound, as revealed by legendary sound designers and visionary directors, via interviews, clips from movies, and a look at their actual process of creation and discovery. Looks like an informative and enjoyable moviemaking doc to catch.

Official trailer for Midge Costin's doc Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, from YouTube:

An insighful and fascinating examination of sound design in film, featuring legendary sound designers including Walter Murch (Apocalypse Now), Ben Burtt (Star Wars), and Gary Rydstrom (Saving Private Ryan). Directors including George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand, and Ryan Coogler talking about how essential sound is to the landscape of filmmaking. Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound is directed by veteran sound editor turned filmmaker Midge Costin, making her feature directorial debut with this doc film. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it also played at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Dogwoof will release the doc in UK cinemas starting on November 1st. Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound will be released in US theaters starting on October 26th this fall. Interested?