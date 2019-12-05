First Trailer for Michael Winterbottom's 'Greed' Starring Steve Coogan

"It's all about image - the super yacht, the models. It's all part of a brand." Film4 & Sony have debuted the first official trailer for an indie film titled Greed, the latest feature from filmmaker Michael Winterbottom (of A Mighty Heart, The Look of Love, The Wedding Guest). This cautionary-tale is a satire about capitalism and greed, focusing on a wealthy fashion designer / clothing retailer. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and it also stopped by the London Film Festival this fall. Steve Coogan plays a billionaire named Sir Richard McCreadie, who's planning an elaborate party on the Greek island of Mykonos in hopes of "repairing his image" after the world turns on him. Also starring Isla Fisher, Asa Butterfield, Sophie Cookson, Stephen Fry, Shirley Henderson, Jamie Blackley, Sarah Solemani, & David Mitchell. Reviews from TIFF were mixed, but I still really want to see this. I love these kind of brutally honest satires.

Here's the first official trailer for Michael Winterbottom's Greed, direct from Film4's YouTube:

Greed is the fictional story of a retail billionaire, set in the glamorous and celebrity-filled world of luxury fashion, which is centered around the build up to a spectacular 60th birthday party in an exclusive hotel on the Greek island of Mykonos. Greed is directed by English filmmaker Michael Winterbottom, of The Trip series, as well as Butterfly Kiss, Jude, Welcome to Sarajevo, Wonderland, 24 Hour Party People, Code 46, The Road to Guantanamo, A Mighty Heart, The Killer Inside Me, The Look of Love, On The Road, and The Wedding Guest previously. The screenplay is also written by Michael Winterbottom, plus Sean Gray. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall. Film4 & Sony will debut Winterbottom's Greed in select theaters (both UK & US) starting February 21st, 2020 in a few more months. Who's interested?