First Trailer for Mira Fornay's Absurd Czech Comedy 'Cook F**k Kill'

"If I was a girl, this would never had happened." Screen has debuted the first official trailer for a film titled Cook F**k Kill, which is not as lighthearted as that title makes it seem. Described as an "absurd drama", the film is directed by a Czech filmmaker named Mira Forney and deals with domestic abuse - about a man who loves to cook, fuck, and, well, kill. "Seen through the prism of a metaphor, the film is an intimate story about family or 'the most aggressive group within a society, with the exception of the army and the police', as Fornay states." Meaning the family, how people inside their home are abusive even if they're nice outside. Starring Jaroslav Plesl, Petra Fornayová, Regina Rázlová, Jan Alexander, Jazmína Cigánková. This premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and will likely arrive in the US sometime next year.

Here's the first festival promo trailer for Mira Fornay's Cook F**k Kill, direct from Screen's YouTube:

In her third feature film, Czech filmmaker Mira Fornay is dealing with the challenging subject of domestic violence. Through an absurd drama she's following one day of Jaroslav K (Jaroslav Plesl), who's obsessed with sex, cooking and is also a perpetrator of domestic violence. Pathologically jealous of his wife Blanka, Jaroslav employs abuse, deceit and terror that lead to a family tragedy. Cook F**k Kill, also known as Kokka kepi killi, is both written and directed by Czech filmmaker Mira Fornay, director of the films Little Foxes and My Dog Killer previously, as well as numerous other short films. Produced by Viktor Schwarcz. This just premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival earlier this fall. No other release dates are set or announced yet, and the film is still seeking US distribution anyway. First impression? Who's interested?