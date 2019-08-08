First Trailer for 'Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements' Doc

"His deafness gave him the ability to hear his own voice." Abramorama has debuted the first official trailer for a compelling documentary titled in full, Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. This acclaimed film is described as a "deeply personal memoir" about a deaf boy growing up, his deaf grandfather growing old, and Beethoven the year he was blindsided by deafness and wrote his iconic sonata. I've heard great things about this and I'm looking forward to the experience. "Buoyed by a perceptive soundscape and luminous animation, Brodsky astutely captures the complexity of silence and hearing… [She] explores the meaning of deafness, loss, and the power of silence as her son discovers his unique voice and her parents confront a new chapter of their lives." Looks like a remarkable doc. The footage in this trailer alone gives me the chills, so deeply moving and inspiring.

Irene Taylor Brodsky's doc Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements trailer, via Facebook:

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements is a deeply personal memoir about a deaf boy growing up, his deaf grandfather growing old, and Ludwig van Beethoven the year he was blindsided by deafness and wrote his iconic sonata. Their lives weave a story about what we discover when we push beyond loss. Moonlight Sonata is directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky, director of the other doc films Hear & Now and Beware the Slenderman previously, as well as numerous short films. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier in the year, and also played at the Portland Film Festival. Abramorama & Vermilion Films will release Brodsky's Moonlight Sonata doc in select US theaters starting September 13th this fall, before it premieres on HBO in December of this year. Who's interested?