Cute Trailer for Netflix Holiday Comedy 'The Knight Before Christmas'

"Who are we to tell him he's not who he says he is?" Netflix has revealed a trailer for the holiday romantic comedy The Knight Before Christmas, which looks more like a Hallmark Channel movie than anything Netflix should be making. It's as cheesy as they come. After a sorceress transports a medieval knight Sir Cole to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends a clever and kind science teacher who's been disillusioned by love. As they grow closer, so do their feelings for each other. Can their love overcome all the odds? Of course it can, that's how all these movies end. Starring Vanessa Hudgens as the teacher, Josh Whitehouse as the knight, and a cast including Emmanuelle Chriqui, Isabelle Franca, Ella Kenion, Harry Jarvis, and Jean-Michel Le Gal. This looks face-palm terrible with the most predictable of plots.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Monika Mitchell's The Knight Before Christmas, from YouTube:

After a magical sorceress transports the medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he soon befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who's been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest — the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life. The Knight Before Christmas is directed by filmmaker Monika Mitchell, director of the feature films Witness, Break a Leg, and John Apple Jack previously, as well as numerous other TV movies. The screenplay is written by Cara J. Russell. Netflix will debut The Knight Before Christmas streaming exclusively starting on November 21st.