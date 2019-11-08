First Trailer for Netflix's 'Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator' Documentary

"Bikram was so good at getting inside our brains." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator, the latest feature made by Oscar-winning filmmaker Eva Orner (The Network, Chasing Asylum, Out of Iraq). The film tells the controversial story of the famous founder of "hot yoga" named Bikram Choudhury, who immigrated to Los Angeles in the early 70s and made tons of money with his fitness empire. The doc traces his rise to glory in the 1970s to his disgrace in accusations of rape and sexual harassment in more recent years. Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator, a Netflix original, shines a light on the stories of the women who took him down and explores the contradiction of how this healing discipline could simultaneously help and hurt so many. This doc definitely fits into the Netflix canon with all their other searing, jaw-dropping, fascinating films about crazy minds of manipulative men. Yoga madness.

Here's the official trailer for Eva Orner's doc Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator, from Netflix's YouTube:

The documentary Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator examines the dramatic rise and fall of the controversial founder of hot yoga, Bikram Choudhury. Arriving in Beverly Hills from Calcutta, India in the early 1970s, Choudhury quickly cultivated a celebrity following and built a global fitness empire that furnished him with extreme wealth… But by the 2010s, as numerous sexual abuse allegations emerged along with stories of his aggressive, cult-like training environment surfacing, the lawsuits started to mount and Choudhury's unorthodox teaching style then became front-page news. Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator is directed by Oscar-winning Australian doc producer / filmmaker Eva Orner, of the doc films The Network, Chasing Asylum, and Out of Iraq previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year. Netflix will release Orner's Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator streaming exclusively starting November 20th this fall.