First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Red Sea Diving Resort' with Chris Evans

"This is not a mission for me. This is my life." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for The Red Sea Diving Resort, telling the incredible true story of a group of international agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early 80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. The film is the latest from Israeli filmmaker Gideon Raff (The Killing Floor, Train) and tells a story from the past that is just as important to see today, too. Inspired by remarkable true life rescue missions, the undercover team that carries out this mission is led by the charismatic Ari Kidron and courageous local Kabede Bimro. The excellent cast is lead by Chris Evans and Michael Kenneth Williams, with Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Alex Hassell, Mark Ivanir, plus Greg Kinnear, and Ben Kingsley. This looks like it's seriously worth a watch, with some big action scene surprises in it.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Gideon Raff's The Red Sea Diving Resort, from Netflix's YouTube:

