First Trailer for 'Never Surrender' Documentary About 'Galaxy Quest'

"It really does feel like a [Star] Trek movie…" Fathom has debuted a trailer for an indie documentary titled Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary, produced by the company Fandom. The doc film is about the cult classic sci-fi adventure film Galaxy Quest; released at the end of 1999, it flopped hard. Once people actually started watching it, they fell in love with it, growing a massive fan-base over the (nearly) 20 years since its initial release. The doc features the stars and creators of Galaxy Quest, as well as a host of pop-culture commentators, reflecting on why this geek movie has become so beloved. Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long, Tony Shalhoub, Rainn Wilson, Enrico Colantoni, Missi Pyle, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, director Dean Parisot, Wil Wheaton and Brent Spiner are just some of those who appear in this endearing, insightful documentary. This will be in theaters nationwide at a one-night event next month.

Official trailer for Fathom Events' Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary, from YouTube:

By all accounts, it was a movie that beat all odds: Surviving a set fire, the loss of a powerful director, and a studio that didn’t understand what it had, Galaxy Quest turned into a pop-culture phenomenon that would "never give up, never surrender." As the cult classic nears its 20th anniversary – premiering on December 25th, 1999 – Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary explores how the science-fiction comedy became an enduring fan favorite, a movie that helped launch the sci-fi- and fantasy-driven movie and TV industry that dominates global entertainment today. No director is listed yet for Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary. The film is produced by Roth Cornet. This first premiered at the New York Comic-Con this fall. Fathom Events will premiere the Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary at a special one-night-only event - for more info + tickets visit the Fathom website. Any fans of Galaxy Quest?