First Trailer for New CG Animated Scooby-Doo Movie Titled 'Scoob!'

"Do you realize where we are?!" Warner Bros has revealed the first official trailer for Scoob, the new CG animated Scooby-Doo movie from Warner Animation Group (aka WAG). This updated take throws out the other hybrid live-action movies with Matthew Lillard, and restarts things by introducing us to the origins of the lovable crime-solving doggie and his friends in the Mystery Machine. A doggie origin story? Go figure. The character design actually looks quite nice, so far so good. The main voice cast features Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo, Will Forte as Shaggy, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, along with Mark Wahlberg, Mckenna Grace, Kiersey Clemons, Iain Armitage, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, and Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly. They're definitely playing up the cute angle, reminding us that Scooby really is a lovable dog. Curious to see where this one leads, seems enjoyable so far.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tony Cervone's Scoob! movie, direct from WB's YouTube:

The never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins. Scoob! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global "dogpocalypse," the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. Scoob!, once known as S.C.O.O.B., is directed by veteran American animation filmmaker Tony Cervone, making his first feature after years of working on Hanna-Barbera cartoons including Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo, "The Looney Tunes Show", "Duck Dodgers", and more. The screenplay is written by Kelly Fremon Craig (of Post Grad, The Edge of Seventeen); from a story by Matt Lieberman. Produced by Allison Abbate, Pam Coats, Chris Columbus, Chuck Roven, Richard Suckle. Warner Bros will release Scoob! in theaters everywhere starting May 15th, 2020 next summer. First impression?