Official Trailer for New 'Jacob's Ladder' Remake Starring Michael Ealy

"I'm hearing things, I'm seeing things…" Vertical has unveiled the trailer for the Jacob's Ladder remake that has been in the works for a few years. This was pulled from the release schedule, but they've decided to drop it in August out of nowhere - which isn't a good sign. And once you see this trailer you'll know exactly why they're just dumping it before the fall movie season arrives. This is a remake of the 1990 horror film also titled Jacob's Ladder, and the title is a reference to a "biblical ladder to heaven, mentioned in Genesis 28:12." After returning from Afghanistan, veteran Jacob Singer struggles to maintain his sanity. Plagued by hallucinations and flashbacks, Singer rapidly falls apart as his world and the people around him morph and twist into disturbing images. This stars Michael Ealy, with Jesse Williams, Nicole Beharie, Joseph Sikora, Karla Souza, and Guy Burnet. This will probably be in a bargain bin by the end of the summer.

Here's the first official trailer for David M. Rosenthal's new Jacob's Ladder, direct from YouTube:

In a remake of 1990's Tim Robbins-starring horror-thriller Jacob's Ladder, a man named Jacob Singer is finally getting his life back together after the death of his brother in Afghanistan. He has a beautiful wife, a newborn child, and a successful career as a surgeon in a VA hospital. When a stranger approaches him and tells him that his brother is actually alive and living in an underground shelter with other homeless vets, Jacob's life starts to unravel. He begins hallucinating, starts to think he is being followed by violent attackers, and becomes paranoid about the truth of what really happened to his brother. Jacob's Ladder is directed by American filmmaker David M. Rosenthal, of See This Movie, Falling Up, Janie Jones, A Single Shot, The Perfect Guy, and How It Ends previously. The screenplay is written by Jeff Buhler and Sarah Thorpe; from a story by Jake Wade Wall and Jeff Buhler. Based on the original 1990 movie written by Bruce Joel Rubin. Vertical Ent will release the new Jacob's Ladder in theaters starting August 23rd, 2019.