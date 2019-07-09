First Trailer for New Japanese 'Ring' Film 'Sadako' from Hideo Nakata

"The curse exists! I've seen it!" Encore Films has debuted an official trailer for the new Japanese horror film Sadako, the latest in the Ring series of horror movies. This latest one is directed by the same filmmaker, Hideo Nakata, who made the original Ringu and Ringu 2 (before they were remade in the US) and who also directed The Ring Two for Hollywood in 2005. He's been making all kinds of Japanese thrillers and horror films since then, but is finally back to the original franchise for another Ring tale. This time, a group of people must find out how to stop the "newborn" deadly curse, which has returned and gone viral after a YouTuber accidentally captured a vengeful ghost on camera. Starring Himeka Himejima, Elaiza Ikeda, Ren Kiriyama, Hiroya Shimizu, Rie Tomosaka, and Takashi Tsukamoto. This first opened in Japan back in May, but is just starting an international tour with a big premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival soon.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Hideo Nakata's Sadako, direct from YouTube (via BD):

A young girl with amnesia is admitted to a Tokyo hospital’s psychiatric wing. Raised in secrecy, she barely managed to survive a fire started by her mother who, because of the former’s telekinetic powers, believed her to be the reincarnated Sadako. Psychologist Mayu Akikawa quickly grows fond of her, seeing herself reflected in her solitary past, a lifetime of loneliness. Meanwhile, Mayu’s brother Kazuma, a producer of absurd online videos, attempts to boost his viewership by broadcasting an excursion into the burned ruins of the girl’s house, when he suddenly disappears. Alarmed by the last-seen images of her only family and by several supernatural events linking her new patient to Sadako’s curse, Mayu sets off in search of Kazuma. Sadako is directed by Japanese filmmaker Hideo Nakata, director of numerous other Japanese horror films including the original Ringu & Ringu 2, Dark Water, Kaidan, Chatroom, Chaos, The Complex, Monsterz, Ghost Theater, White Lily, Life in Overtime, Stolen Identity, and The Woman Who Keeps a Murderer most recently. The screenplay is written by Noriaki Sugihara, based on the novel "Taido" by Kôji Suzuki. The film already opened in cinemas in Japan in May earlier this year. Sadako next premieres at the Fantasia Film Festival. No other international release dates are set yet - stay tuned. Who's interested?