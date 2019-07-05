First Trailer for New Remake of Horror 'Rabid' From the Soska Sisters

"Why am I dreaming about drinking blood?" 101 Studios has debuted the first official trailer for an indie horror remake titled Rabid, a new take on the 1977 film of the same name from David Cronenberg. This one is directed by the Canadian filmmaking pair known as the Soska Sisters, two twin sisters named Jen & Sylvia, who have been making horror films for years now. It was just announced that this remake will have its world premiere at the acclaimed FrightFest horror film festival in the UK coming up in a few months. Laura Vandervoort stars as Rose, a woman with a bright future who is disfigured in a terrible accident. She agrees to try a "radical untested stem cell treatment" but it soon makes her hungry for flesh. The cast includes Greg Bryk, Stephen McHattie, Ted Atherton, and Stephen Huszar. This seems like a mix between the original Rabid and Raw, but nowhere near as good as either of those films. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for the Soska Sisters' new Rabid remake, direct from YouTube:

What happens when you realize that to achieve your dreams you have to live a nightmare? Rose is a quiet, demure, unassuming woman in her looks and actions. Her dream is to become a famous designer in the fashion world, but a terrible accident leaves Rose scarred beyond recognition. She seeks out a radical untested stem cell treatment. The treatment is nothing short of a miracle and wallflower Rose turns into the belle of the ball. It all seems to good to be true. She is now everything she wanted to be. But everything in life comes at a price and this new found perfect life is no exception. Rabid is co-directed by Canadian filmmakers Jen Soska & Sylvia Soska, aka the Soska Sisters, directors of the films Dead Hooker in a Trunk, American Mary, See No Evil 2, and Vendetta previously. The screenplay is by John Serge and the Soska Sisters; based on Cronenberg's 1977 film of the same name. The film will premiere at FrightFest in the UK this summer. There's still no other official release date set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?