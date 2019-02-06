First Trailer for New 'Shaft' with Samuel L. Jackson & Jessie T. Usher

"Please tell me you did not get our son involved in your bullshit!" Warner Bros has launched the first trailer for the new Shaft movie, which is indeed a real movie and is really coming to theaters in the summer. This fresh, funny update on Shaft stars three generations of Shafts - Samuel L. Jackson (from the 2000 movie), Richard Roundtree (the original John Shaft from the 1971 movie and TV show), and Jessie T. Usher as the new John Shaft Jr. The full cast also includes Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Method Man, Avan Jogia, and Isaach De Bankolé. In this new movie, John Shaft Jr., now a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his father's help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death. This looks really goofy, like it's one big parody of itself, which somehow just work.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tim Story's new Shaft movie, direct from WB's YouTube:

JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather duster, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal. Shaft is directed by American filmmaker Tim Story, of the films The Firing Squad, Barbershop, Taxi, Fantastic Four, Rise of the Silver Surfer, Hurricane Season, Think Like a Man, Ride Along, Think Like a Man Too, and Ride Along 2 previously. The screenplay is by Kenya Barris & Alex Barnow; based upon the character John Shaft from the novel by Ernest Tidyman. Warner Bros will release Shaft in theaters everywhere starting June 14th this summer. First impression?