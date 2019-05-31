First Trailer for Nick Corirossi's Softcore Horror Comedy 'Deep Murder'

"We need to find him before he finds us…" "Sounds like something a murderer would say." Screen Media has debuted an official trailer for an awkward indie horror comedy titled Deep Murder, a wacky new spoof combining soft core porn cheesiness and a horror who-dun-it mystery. The film is the feature directorial debut of "Funny or Die" veteran filmmaker Nick Corirossi, to give you a sense of the comedic sensibilities in this, and it's got all the usual campiness you'd expect with this kind of concept. The story follows a group of people trapped inside a mansion making a porno, who start dying one-by-one. Starring Jerry O'Connell, Christopher McDonald, Katie Aselton, Stephanie Drake, Quinn Beswick, Chris Redd, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Josh Margolin. This doesn't look that terrible, but it doesn't look any good either.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Corirossi's Deep Murder, direct from SMF's YouTube:

Nick Corirossi's Deep Murder is a genre-bending horror comedy that takes place inside the world of a softcore porn. It begins like any other porno, with a group of horny archetypes holed up inside a poorly decorated house. But when they begin to be brutally murdered one by one, they’re forced to evolve from clichés into real people in order to catch the killer in their midst and survive the night. Deep Murder is directed by comedian / writer / filmmaker Nick Corirossi, a regular at "Funny or Die" making videos for them, now making his feature directorial debut - following numerous shorts and web videos previously. The screenplay is written by Quinn Beswick, Josh Margolin, Benjamin Smolen, and Nikolai Von Keller. This premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year, but hasn't hit any other fests. Screen Media will release Corirossi's Deep Murder in select theaters + on VOD starting June 14th this summer. How does that look?