First Trailer for NYC Friendship Comedy 'Someone Great' from Netflix

"This just can't be where it ends… This is destiny!" Netflix has debuted a trailer for a new friendship comedy titled Someone Great, the feature directorial debut of "Sweet/Vicious" creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. After a devastating break up on the eve of her cross-country move to San Francisco, Jenny enjoys one last NYC adventure with her two best gal pals - Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow). Someone Great is a "romantic comedy about love, loss, growth and the everlasting bond of female friendship." Gina Rodriguez stars as Jenny, and the cast includes Lakeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Peter Vack, and Ben Sidell. Looks like a fun pick-me-up comedy to watch with all your friends when you need some laughs.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's Someone Great, from Netflix's YouTube:

Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City. Someone Great is written and directed by filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, making her feature directorial debut after creating the TV series "Sweet/Vicious". This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Netflix will release Robinson's Someone Great streaming exclusively starting April 19th, 2019. Look fun?