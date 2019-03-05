First Trailer for Outstanding Swedish Space Exploration Sci-Fi 'Aniara'

"We can no longer steer Aniara…" Magnolia Pictures has debuted the first trailer for sci-fi thriller Aniara, an exceptional indie film about a spaceship carrying settlers to Mars that is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to ponder their place in the universe. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and stopped by a few other festivals. I saw the film at TIFF and totally loved it - writing a glowing review saying "this film is AMAZINGLY good, perhaps the best indie sci-fi I've seen since Arrival, perfectly executed and invigorating in its rigorous sci-fi storytelling." Starring Emelie Jonsson, Arvin Kananian, Bianca Cruzeiro, Anneli Martini, Jennie Silfverhjelm, Peter Carlberg, and Emma Broomé. This film truly is one of the finest sci-fi films of the last few years, and I can't wait to see it again and dig more into its big ideas. I've been telling all my sci-fi fan friends about this one, give it a look below.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Pella Kågerman & Hugo Lilja's Aniara, from YouTube:

Synopsis from TIFF: Based on a prescient epic poem by Swedish Nobel Prize winner Harry Martinson, Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja's astounding and eerie Aniara charts the fate of the human race after they have destroyed the planet. One of several ships launched into space to start anew on Mars, Aniara is designed to meet the needs of a species that has just consumed its birthplace: it's a giant shopping mall. (It may be the best use of mall-as-metaphor since George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead.) When an accident knocks the ship off course and disables its steering, the likelihood that these once-sanguine colonizers will ever reach their destination gradually begins to shrink. Aniara is co-directed by Swedish filmmakers Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja, both making their feature directorial debut after a number of short films and other projects previously. The screenplay is also by Kågerman & Lilja, based on Harry Martinson's poem. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year (read our review). Magnolia will release Kågerman & Lilja's Aniara in select US theaters starting June 26th this summer. Follow @AniaraFilm. Who's intrigued?