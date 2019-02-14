First Trailer for Padraig Reynolds's Horrifying Monster Film 'Dark Light'

"It sounds like there is someone inbetween the walls." Spotlight Pictures has debuted the first sales promo trailer for the sci-fi horror film Dark Light, from writer/director Padraig Reynolds. The film is currently being sold at the EFM and they're looking to find a distributor, in addition to a festival to debut this film at. Dark Light is a horror creature feature about some kind of monster (potentially an alien being?) that takes a young girl from her bedroom while at her mother's childhood farm home. She goes crazy trying to find her and figure out what happened, while attempting to convince police that an actual creature took her. Starring Jessica Madsen, Ed Brody, Opal Littleton, and Ben Sullivan. This looks scary as hell, including the typical cornfield trope, but still. I'm glad the trailer shows a glimpse of the monster because it looks gnarly.

Here's the festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Padraig Reynolds' Dark Light, direct from YouTube:

Following her mother’s death and a painful divorce Annie and her daughter move back to her childhood home. At first everything seems fine but then tragedy strikes again when on a foggy night Emily goes missing from her bedroom. Annie claims that she saw something come from the darkness and take Emily… a creature. Nobody believes her. But when Emily’s body is not found Annie becomes the prime suspect and is sent to a correctional hospital. Annie must now escape the hospital and return to the house to confront the creature that she believes has stolen her daughter… Dark Light is written and directed by filmmaker Padraig Reynolds, of the films Rites of Spring, The Devil's Doll, and Open 24 Hours previously. The film is being sold at the European Film Market (EFM) by Spotlight Pictures, currently looking for a distributor. No other release dates are set yet. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Who's interested in this?