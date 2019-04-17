First Trailer for 'Parallel Love' Rock Doc About a Band Called Luxury

"From that point on, everything changed." Abramorama has debuted an official trailer for another rock doc titled Parallel Love, or rather in full: Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury. Yet another film about a long lost band that isn't actually lost - they're still around, still rocking, just in a different way. In the 1990s, alt rock band Luxury is skyrocketing toward national fame, until a life-threatening tour bus wreck shakes each band member to his core. Today, Luxury is led by three orthodox priests, and they're still playing music. "Through interviews and archival footage, Parallel Love tells the gripping and poignant story of Luxury and documents the making of a new record, now as priests." Appearances by Chris Foley, Glenn Black, Jamey Bozeman, Lee Bozeman. Looks especially intriguing because of what happened to them.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Hinton's doc Parallel Love, direct from YouTube:

Parallel Love follows the path of Luxury, a band from small-town Georgia, who, on the cusp of success, suffer a devastating touring wreck with long-term consequences. In the intervening years, they continue to make records and three members of the band become Eastern Orthodox priests. Through interviews and archival footage, 'Parallel Love' tells the gripping and poignant story of Luxury and documents the making of a new record, now as priests. Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury is directed by filmmaker Matt Hinton, also director of the documentary Awake My Soul: The Story of the Sacred Harp previously. This premiered at the Covellite and Gasparilla Film Festivals last year. Abramorama will release Hinton's Parallel Love in select US theaters starting on May 15th. For more info, visit Luxury's Facebook.