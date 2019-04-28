First Trailer for Peruvian Film 'Canción Sin Nombre' Playing in Cannes

"We will find her. I promise." Luxbox has debuted a festival promo trailer for Peruvian film Canción Sin Nombre, premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar next month. The title translates to Song Without a Name, and the film is the feature directorial debut of a Peruvian filmmaker named Melina Leon. It's based on a true account of child trafficking uncovered by journalist Ismael Leon, father of the film's director. Georgina is a young woman from the Andes whose newborn daughter is stolen at a fake health clinic. Her desperate search for the young child leads her to the headquarters of a major newspaper, where she meets Pedro Campos, a lonely journalist who takes on the investigation. The full cast includes Pamela Mendoza, Tommy Párraga, Lucio Rojas, Maykol Hernández, and Lidia Quipse. This vintage black & white look to this really adds to the storytelling. Will keep an eye on this one in Cannes.

Here's the first festival trailer (+ poster) for Melina León's Canción Sin Nombre, direct from YouTube:

Peru, at the height of the political crisis of the 1980’s. Georgina is a young woman from the Andes whose newborn daughter is stolen at a fake health clinic. Her desperate search for the child leads her to the headquarters of a major newspaper, where she meets Pedro Campos, a lonely journalist who takes on the investigation. Based on a true story. Canción Sin Nombre, which translates to Song Without a Name, is directed by Peruvian filmmaker Melina León, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films and other projects previously (visit her official website). The screenplay is written by Melina León and Michael J. White. The film is premiering in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival this May. Stay tuned for more updates and reviews. No other official release dates have been set - the film is still seeking US distribution. For more about Canción Sin Nombre, visit the film's official website. Interested?