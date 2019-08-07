First Trailer for Prisoner Drama 'Imprisoned' with Laurence Fishburne

"I thought I paid for my past, but it doesn't seem it was enough." Cinema Libre has debuted the official trailer for an indie drama titled Imprisoned, set mostly at a prison about an inmate trying to put his past behind him and move on. Juan Pablo Raba stars as Dylan Burke, hoping to move on and focus on his relationship with his true love, Maria, played by Juana Acosta. He soon realizes that his past will continue to haunt him, when he learns the new local prison warden, as played by Laurence Fishburne, has not forgiven him for an old crime against his family. The two end up in a confrontation facing off against each other during a prison riot. The full cast includes Esai Morales, Edward James Olmos, John Heard, Jon Huertas, Fernanda Urrejola, Ana Isabelle, and Luis de La Rosa. We haven't heard of this film before today, which most often isn't a good sign, but it seems like a solid prison drama anyway. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Paul Kampf's Imprisoned, direct from CL's YouTube:

In the thriller, Imprisoned, Dylan Burke (Juan Pablo Raba), attempts to move on from his former life as a criminal, with his true love, Maria (Juana Acosta). He soon realizes that his past will continue to haunt him, when he learns the new local prison warden, Daniel Calvin (Laurence Fishburne), has not forgiven him for an old crime. Calvin does everything in his power to make sure that Burke pays for his past mistakes, even going as far as to frame him for a murder he didn’t commit, landing him back in jail. When the prison erupts into a riot, Burke and Calvin are each forced to make a choice between righteousness and revenge. Imprisoned is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Paul Kampf, director of the films Brothers Three: An American Gothic, From Grace, Amnesia: Who Are You?, Brad's Untitled Restaurant Project, and Best Fake Friends previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Cinema Libre will release Kampf's Imprisoned in select US theaters starting September 13th. Interested?