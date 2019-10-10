First Trailer for Psychological Thriller 'Rattlesnake' with Carmen Ejogo

"What was done to your daughter, doesn't come cheap…" Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for a psychological horror-thriller called Rattlesnake, a very plain title for this film since it's about a rattlesnake (bite). Talented actress Carmen Ejogo, who we last saw in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, stars in this Netflix film. When a single mother accepts the help of a mysterious woman after her daughter is bitten by a rattlesnake, she finds herself forced to make an unthinkable deal to repay her debt. Described as a "pulse-pounding, psychological horror" also starring Theo Rossi and Emma Greenwell. This seems to be borrowing from (and then twisting) the Monkey's Paw concept, except it's only one thing that the mother must do in exchange for her daughter's life being spared. Might be good? Especially with Ejogo in the lead.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Zak Hilditch's Rattlesnake, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Katrina (Ejogo) is a single mother driving cross country to start a new life with her young daughter Clara (Pratt) when their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. As Katrina changes the tire, Clara wanders off the desert road and is bitten by a venomous rattlesnake. Desperate to save her daughter’s life, Katrina accepts the help of a mysterious woman, but after she miraculously heals Clara, Katrina is asked to repay the good deed by killing a stranger in exchange for the life saved. Without time to lose, she must wrestle with the morality of who deserves to live and who should die, before her daughter’s life is once again put in peril at sundown. Rattlesnake is both written and directed by American filmmaker Zak Hilditch, of the films Waiting for Naval Base Lilly, The Actress, Plum Role, The Toll, These Final Hours, & 1922 previously. Produced by Ross Dinerstein. Netflix will release Rattlesnake streaming exclusively starting October 25th.