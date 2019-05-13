First Trailer for Quentin Dupieux's Film 'Deerskin' Premiering in Cannes

"Je suis tout seul." Well, what do we have here? A crazy new film about haute couture, it seems. Diaphana has debuted a teaser trailer for the latest film from wacky French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (Rubber, Wrong, Wrong Cops), which is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival which begins this week. Deerskin is the opening day film in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar section, and it stars Oscar-winner Jean Dujardin as a man who loves his deerskin jacket. Maybe a bit too much. His obsession with this special jacket causes him to blow his life savings and turn to crime. The cast includes Adèle Haenel, Albert Delpy, Coralie Russier, Laurent Nicolas, and Pierre Gommé. This doesn't seem that exciting until he suddenly starts killing people with a gigantic machete-esque blade. Yeah, this is going to be seriously bonkers. Check it out.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ French poster) for Quentin Dupieux's Deerskin, direct from YouTube:

"Georges, 44 years old, and his jacket, 100% deerskin, have a plan." A man's obsession with his designer deerskin jacket causes him to blow his life savings and turn to crime. Deerskin, also known as Le Daim in French, is directed by wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (who sometimes goes by the name "Mr. Oizo"), director of the films Nonfilm, Steak, Rubber, Wrong, Wrong Cops, Reality, and Keep an Eye Out previously. Produced by Mathieu Verhaeghe & Thomas Verhaeghe. This is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this month in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. The film is set to release in France this June. Dupieux's Deerskin doesn't have any other release dates set yet - stay tuned. First impression? Look good?