First Trailer for 'Ramen Shop' Food Film About a Young Ramen Chef

by
February 25, 2019
"Sometimes I wish I were a bowl of ramen." Strand Releasing has unveiled the official trailer for an indie drama titled Ramen Shop, which surprisingly is not a documentary about a ramen shop, rather a narrative feature film about a young ramen chef. Singaporean filmmaker Eric Khoo directs Ramen Shop, which is about a ramen chef named Masato, as played by Takumi Saitô, who's curious about his deceased parents' past. He leaves Japan and takes a food journey down to Singapore where he uncovers much more than just delicious meals. The small cast includes Jeanette Aw, Mark Lee, Tsuyoshi Ihara, and Beatrice Chien. This film looks quite moving and heartfelt, and dangerously delectable with all these amazing shots of food being cooked and served and eaten. My goodness, I'm super hungry just watching this trailer. Bon appetite.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Eric Khoo's Ramen Shop, direct from Strand's YouTube:

Masato, a young Ramen chef, leaves his hometown in Japan to embark on a culinary journey to Singapore to find the truth about his past. He uncovers a lot more than family secrets and delicious recipes. Ramen Shop is directed by prolific Singaporean filmmaker Eric Khoo, of many films including Mee Pok Man, 12 Storeys, Be with Me, My Magic, Tatsumi, 60 Seconds of Solitude in Year Zero, 7 Letters, In the Room, and Wanton Mee previously. The screenplay is written by Tan Fong Cheng and Wong Kim Hoh. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and also played at the Tokyo Film Festival. Strand Releasing will release Khoo's Ramen Shop in select US theaters starting March 22nd coming up next month. How does it look?

