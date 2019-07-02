First Trailer for Rian Johnson's Whodunit Murder Mystery 'Knives Out'

"You all love twisting the knife into one another…!" Lionsgate has revealed a teaser trailer for Knives Out, the new film from Rian Johnson that is a fun modern murder mystery inspired by mystery mastermind Agatha Christie (and Clue). A detective arrives at the mansion to investigate the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family, and keeps everyone locked in until they figure out who did it. Featuring an all-star ensemble cast lead by Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Don Johnson, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Michael Shannon. Knives Out is described as "a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end." This is just a teaser but it looks hilarious and crazy and I can't wait to see more. That huge knife display! Goodness.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Rian Johnson's Knives Out, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in Knives Out, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. Knives Out is written and directed by American filmmaker Rian Johnson, director of the movies Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi previously. Lionsgate will open Johnson's Knives Out in theaters everywhere starting November 27th, 2019, on Thanksgiving weekend, coming up later this fall. First impression? Whodunit?