First Trailer for Robert Eggers' Phenomenal B&W Film 'The Lighthouse'

"How long have we been on this rock?" A24 has finally revealed the first trailer for The Lighthouse, the second feture film from acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers following his horror debut The Witch. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight section and earned rave reviews, many calling it the best film of the Cannes Film Festival this year (here's my glowing review). Robert Pattinson stars as a young apprentice who goes to remote island to tend to the lighthouse with an older, rugged keeper - played by Willem Dafoe. It's a descent into madness as the two remain stuck, alone, on this island as a storm rages over them. This is truly a phenomenal film, I totally flipped for it at Cannes, and I can't wait for everyone to get a glimpse. A masterpiece - every frame is perfection, and the two incredible performances will be remembered forever. Get a first look at the mad B&W film below. There is enchantment in the light.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse, direct from A24's YouTube:

A hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. The Lighthouse is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Robert Eggers, director of the film The Witch previously, and a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Max Eggers and Robert Eggers. Produced by Youree Henley, Lourenço Sant' Anna, Rodrigo Teixeira, and Jay Van Hoy; co-produced by Jeffrey Penman and Michael Volpe. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year in the Directors' Fortnight section (read our review) and will next play at TIFF coming up. A24 will release Eggers' The Lighthouse in select US theaters starting October 18th this fall. Who's excited to see this film?