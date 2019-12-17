MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Rose Glass' Pious Horror Film 'Saint Maud' from A24

December 17, 2019
"It takes nothing special to mop up after the dying… But to save a soul – that's quite something." A24 has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie horror film titled Saint Maud, which originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall in the Midnight Madness category. It also played at Fantastic Fest, and stopped by the London Film Festival. This unconventional "religious horror" film follows a pious nurse who becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient. It received rave reviews out of TIFF, if this kind of horror is your thing. Saint Maud stars Morfydd Clark as the titular Maud, along with Jennifer Ehle, Lilly Frazer, Lily Knight, Marcus Hutton, Turlough Convery, and Rosie Sansom. This was one of the most talked about films at TIFF this year, and looks like a new take horror fans will dig.

The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling. Saint Maud is both written and directed by British filmmaker Rose Glass, making her feature directorial debut with this after a number of acclaimed short films previously. Produced by Andrea Cornwell and Oliver Kassman. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall, and also played at Fantastic Fest. A24 will release Glass' Saint Maud in select theaters starting on March 27th, 2020 this spring. Thoughts?

