First Trailer for Roy Andersson's 'About Endlessness' Playing in Venice

"It's September already." Cinetic has debuted a festival promo trailer for the new film from iconic Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson, titled About Endlessness. This premieres at the Venice Film Festival this week, which is why the trailer has arrived, and then it will stop by the Toronto Film Festival next after that. Andersson's last film was A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence in 2014, and this one looks just as bleak and absurd and fascinating. As is usual with his films anyway, this one only features a description that says it is "a reflection on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, its splendour and banality." Featuring Tatiana Delaunay and Martin Serner. Andersson is one of those funky niche filmmakers that not many are familiar with, but he has a very distinct style and I highly recommend exploring his work if you're brave enough. I'm curious about watching this one and enjoying its bleakness. Nothing like a Roy Andersson film.

Here's the first official trailer for Roy Andersson's About Endlessness, direct from Cinetic's YouTube:

A reflection on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, its splendor and banality. We wander, dreamlike, gently guided by our Scheherazade-esque narrator. Inconsequential moments have the same significance as historical events: a couple floats over a war-torn Cologne; on the way to a birthday party, a father stops to tie his daughter's shoelaces in the pouring rain; teenage girls dance outside a cafe; a defeated army marches to a prisoner-of-war camp. Simultaneously an ode and a lament, About Endlessness presents a kaleidoscope of all that is eternally human, an infinite story of the vulnerability of existence. About Endlessness is both written and directed by iconic Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson, of the films Saturday October 5th, A Swedish Love Story, Giliap, Songs from the Second Floor, You the Living, and A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence previously. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival, then at TIFF this fall. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Anyone?