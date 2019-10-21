First Trailer for Scary Horror 'I See You' with Helen Hunt & Judah Lewis

"If you did something, you can tell me." Saban Films has released the first official trailer for an indie horror film titled I See You, from director Adam Randall (of iBoy previously). This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, then went on to play at Cleveland, Edinburgh, and Lisbon Horror Festival. Strange occurrences plague a small town detective and his family as he investigates the disappearance of a young boy. Starring Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Judah Lewis, Owen Teague, Libe Barer, Greg Alan Williams, Erika Alexander, and Allison King. I'm intrigued by this because it's not just a horror, but a "puzzle", where "nothing is exactly what it seems" as the trailer says. And that wooden mask is super creepy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Randall's I See You, direct from Saban's YouTube:

When a 12-year-old boy goes missing, lead investigator Greg Harper (Jon Tenney) struggles to balance the pressure of the investigation and troubles with his wife, Jackie (Helen Hunt). Facing a recent affair, great strain is put on the family that slowly gnaws away at Jackie's grip on reality. But after a malicious presence manifests itself in their home and puts their son, Connor (Judah Lewis), in mortal danger, the cold, hard truth about evil in the Harper household is finally uncovered. I See You is directed by British filmmaker Adam Randall, director of the films Level Up and iBoy previously. The screenplay is written by Devon Graye. This originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Saban Films will release Randall's I See You horror in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 6th this fall. Scared by this?