First Trailer for Sci-Fi Action Film 'Rim of the World' Directed by McG

"We have each other! We can't give up now." Netflix has dropped an official trailer for a big new sci-fi action movie titled Rim of the World, the latest from director McG (Terminator Salvation, This Means War, 3 Days to Kill, The Babysitter) who has been laying low and making movies quietly for Netflix these past few years. The film is about four misfit teenagers at a summer camp called "Rim of the World" who must band together and conquer their fears in order to save the world during an alien invasion. It's a nifty summer camp concept. That tagline on the poster is fun: "saving the world is alien to them."Rim of the World stars Jack Gore, Miya Cech, Benjamin Flores Jr., Alessio Scalzotto, and Andrew Bachelor. This is a surprise sci-fi project and it looks good, but not that great. This kind of seems like Attack the Block meets Transformers meets "Stranger Things" and a whole bunch of other sci-fi projects. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for McG's Rim of the World, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Summer camp at "Rim of the World" has barely just begun when four misfit teenagers -- Alex, ZhenZhen, Dariush, and Gabriel -- find they’ve got bigger problems to face than learning how to canoe and climb ropes when aliens suddenly invade the planet. Alone in a campground once teeming with people, the kids are unexpectedly entrusted with a key that carries the secret to stopping the invasion. Without any adults or electronics to help guide the way, it’s clear what they must do: band together, conquer their fears, and save the world. Rim of the World is directed by American producer / filmmaker McG, director of the films Charlie's Angels, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, We Are Marshall, Terminator Salvation, This Means War, 3 Days to Kill, and The Babysitter previously. The screenplay is written by Zack Stentz. Netflix will debut McG's Rim of the World streaming exclusively starting May 24th later this month. So how does this look?