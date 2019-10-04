First Trailer for Sci-Fi Anthology About Mysterious 'Portals' That Open

"You're the only one who has been to the other side and back." Screen Media Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Portals, an anthology film featuring a number of segments (three in total + a wrap-around story) all connected to cosmic events happening all over the world. After a series of blackouts, mysterious cosmic anomalies appear everywhere across. The few who are drawn to them, curious about what's inside, don't return. "With our collective love for horror anthologies, we wanted to challenge ourselves and do something new, unique and more cosmic from what's already been done previously," said creator and producer Chris White. "I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised by what Portals is offering especially with our line up of seriously kick-ass filmmakers… Get ready for an awesome ride!" The sci-fi film stars Neil Hopkins, Deanna Russo, Gretchen Lodge, Natacha Gott, Phet Mahathongdy, Ptolemy Slocum, and Salvita Decorte. I'm definitely curious about this, seems pretty crazy. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ official poster) for sci-fi anthology film Portals, direct from YouTube:

This genre-bending anthology takes place during a series of world-wide blackouts, after which millions of mysterious cosmic anomalies appear everywhere across the planet. While many flee from the objects, the real terror sets in as people are drawn toward - and into - them. The action quickly kicks off with our wrap-around story following Adam and his family on their way to his mother-in-law’s house during the blackouts and reports of missing persons. Portals features three anthology segments directed by genre filmmakers Eduardo Sanchez (The Blair Witch Project, Lovely Molly, Exists), Gregg Hale (V/H/S 2), Timo Tjahjanto (Macabre, Headshot, May the Devil Take You, V/H/S/2, The Night Comes For Us), and Liam O'Donnell (Beyond Skyline). With scripts written by Sebastian Bendix, Liam O'Donnell, and Timo Tjahjanto. Created by Christopher White. The film is premiering at BeyondFest this month. Screen Media will then release Portals in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 25th later this month. Intrigued?